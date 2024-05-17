Financial Comparison: Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) vs. Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI)

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) and Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Curis and Scinai Immunotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis 0 0 3 0 3.00 Scinai Immunotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Curis presently has a consensus target price of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 196.30%. Given Curis’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Curis is more favorable than Scinai Immunotherapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Curis has a beta of 3.59, meaning that its stock price is 259% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Curis and Scinai Immunotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis $10.02 million 7.41 -$47.41 million ($8.61) -1.46 Scinai Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -$5.80 million ($3.27) -0.14

Scinai Immunotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curis. Curis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scinai Immunotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Curis and Scinai Immunotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis -486.45% -224.75% -60.88% Scinai Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -49.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Curis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scinai Immunotherapeutics beats Curis on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curis

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CA-170, an oral, small molecule antagonist designated as CA-170 that selectively targets PD-L1 and VISTA; and CA-327, an oral, small molecule, TIM3/PD-L1, which is a molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and TIM3. It has collaboration agreement with Genentech Inc., or Genentech and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, or Roche, for the commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway antagonist for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma, or BCC; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and also licensed four programs under the Aurigene collaboration, including emavusertib. Curis, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications. The company was formerly known as BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and changed its name to Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. in September 2023. Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

