SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Down 6.7 %

SPCB stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $997,660.00, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Institutional Trading of SuperCom

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuperCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SuperCom by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,739,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

