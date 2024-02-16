Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Trading Up 2.9 %
Cemtrex stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 million. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.99) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cemtrex will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.
