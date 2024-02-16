Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Up 2.9 %

Cemtrex stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 million. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.99) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cemtrex will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

