StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Energous from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

WATT stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.55. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Energous by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energous by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Energous in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Energous by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

