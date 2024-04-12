Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.22.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 517.99% and a negative net margin of 150.43%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

