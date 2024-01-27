AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. 38,567,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,862,376. AT&T has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.