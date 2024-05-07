Blend Labs (BLND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Blend Labs to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 118.15% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. On average, analysts expect Blend Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs Price Performance

NYSE BLND traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 153,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,214. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $612.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $1.85 to $2.65 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blend Labs

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 100,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $246,977.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.