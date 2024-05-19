ESGEN Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESAC) Trading 1% Higher

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.91. 7,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 55,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

ESGEN Acquisition Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

Institutional Trading of ESGEN Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 250,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 48,370 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition by 3,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 61,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 59,471 shares during the period. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESGEN Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

