iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $108.78.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

