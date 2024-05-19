Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Trading Up 4.5%

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 3,896,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 1,859,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($5.00) EPS for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sunshine Biopharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunshine Biopharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SBFM ) by 118.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,156,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.29% of Sunshine Biopharma worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company's stock.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound; and K1.1 mRNA molecules used as anti-cancer agents.

