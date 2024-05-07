Vitalhub (VHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Vitalhub to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.
Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.68 million. Vitalhub had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%.
Vitalhub Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of VHI traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,314. Vitalhub has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$6.86. The stock has a market cap of C$282.80 million, a PE ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Vitalhub Company Profile
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.
