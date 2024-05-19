Grupo Herdez (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Shares Up 4.2%

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.95. 750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.83.

Grupo Herdez Stock Up 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.52.

About Grupo Herdez

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

