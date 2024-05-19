Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Shares Down 0.2%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. 5,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 3,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cullman Bancorp stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CULL Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Cullman Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

