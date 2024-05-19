Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $6.19. 12,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 23,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Pluri Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pluri stock. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Free Report) by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,037 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Pluri worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Pluri Company Profile

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

