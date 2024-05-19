Goldenstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:GDST) Trading 0.1% Higher

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. 505,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,466% from the average session volume of 32,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Goldenstone Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldenstone Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldenstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition by 4,931,100.0% during the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 98,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 98,622 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldenstone Acquisition by 77.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 360,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 157,067 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldenstone Acquisition Company Profile

Goldenstone Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Illinois.

