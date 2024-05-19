Blue Water Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLUWU – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. 7,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 14,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
Blue Water Acquisition Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35.
About Blue Water Acquisition
Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Water Acquisition
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Water Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Water Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.