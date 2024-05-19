Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 1,946 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 92,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Prenetics Global from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter. Prenetics Global had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 193.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prenetics Global Limited will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prenetics Global stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) by 140.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,288 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 2.12% of Prenetics Global worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.01% of the company’s stock.
Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.
