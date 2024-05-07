Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 0.6% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $18,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,303,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,100,000 after purchasing an additional 159,226 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $313.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,666. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.83, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.41 and a 200-day moving average of $274.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.40 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,576 shares of company stock worth $94,052,850 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.