Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,974 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,974 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 61,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 48,508 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

