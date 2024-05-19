Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 58,961 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 39,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Data Knights Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.

About Data Knights Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. Data Knights Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.