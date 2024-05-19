Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 58,961 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 39,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Data Knights Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.
About Data Knights Acquisition
Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. Data Knights Acquisition Corp.
