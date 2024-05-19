FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBW) Trading 3.4% Higher

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

