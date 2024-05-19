Longfor Group (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Trading Up 9.8%

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$19.89 and last traded at C$19.73. Approximately 28,296 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 15,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.97.

Longfor Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.10.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

