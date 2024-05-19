Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,327 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $39.29 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

