The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $467.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $468.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $417.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. HSBC upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

