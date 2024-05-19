Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Prologis by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in Prologis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.25.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.35.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

