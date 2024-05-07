Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,619 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,322 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 159,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $39,634,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in Tesla by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 120,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.86. The company had a trading volume of 28,973,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,570,523. The firm has a market cap of $573.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

