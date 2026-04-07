Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,978,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $619,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $299.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,101,844 shares of company stock worth $115,147,751. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $397.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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