Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 21,400 Shares of Eni SpA $E

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 408.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of E. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in ENI by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,113,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,824,000 after acquiring an additional 192,646 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ENI by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 636,891 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 158,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,106,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in ENI by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 202,792 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 62,834 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ENI Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:E opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76. Eni SpA has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.44.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 3.07%.The firm had revenue of $24.64 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Eni SpA will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.6137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on E. Wall Street Zen lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

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ENI Profile

(Free Report)

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm’s activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low?carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

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