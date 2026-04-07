Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. $SFBC is Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Free Report) by 275.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,346 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,280 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp makes up about 3.6% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 3.52% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFBC. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 499.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 52,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43,630 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 573.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 26,059 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

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Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Up 2.3%

SFBC stock opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $109.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14.

Sound Financial Bancorp Increases Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $9.53 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sound Financial Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and the parent of Sound Community Bank, a community?oriented financial institution headquartered in University Place, Washington. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a broad array of banking and financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients throughout the Puget Sound region. Emphasizing relationship banking, Sound Financial Bancorp seeks to support local economic development by offering personalized service and community engagement.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a full spectrum of lending solutions.

Further Reading

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