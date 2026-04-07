Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 32,200 Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 395.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

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iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ ETHA opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $36.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.53.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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