Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.67 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s payout ratio is presently 473.91%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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