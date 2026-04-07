Portside Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.09.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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