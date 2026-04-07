Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 13,159.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 118,438 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of SWK stock opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $93.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.28%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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