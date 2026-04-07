Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1017 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Healthpeak Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 369.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.52%.The company had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.