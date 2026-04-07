JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Sold by Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 6.7% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $18,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.67 and a beta of 0.01.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 473.91%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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