Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Boosts Stock Position in National Bank Holdings Corporation $NBHC

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,229 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in National Bank were worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,869,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,240,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 2,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 190,210 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 304,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,785,000 after buying an additional 181,137 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 236,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,133,000 after buying an additional 139,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBHC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of National Bank in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research upgraded National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded National Bank from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on National Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Steinmetz bought 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,122.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 536,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,630.64. The trade was a 4.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Bank Trading Up 1.4%

NBHC opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $99.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.48 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 18.66%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 44.91%.

National Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

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