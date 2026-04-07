WisdomTree, Inc. $WT Stake Boosted by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,094 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 1.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 87,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 322,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at WisdomTree

In other news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,140,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,201,725.80. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WT. Wall Street Zen upgraded WisdomTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on WisdomTree from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on WisdomTree from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

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WisdomTree Stock Performance

WT opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 22.10%.The firm had revenue of $147.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

WisdomTree Profile

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WisdomTree Investments, Inc (NYSE: WT) is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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