Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.79.

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Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.01. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $121.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $319,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,320. The trade was a 25.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $169,754.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,961.26. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 65,954 shares of company stock valued at $6,679,721 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 295.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 130.0% during the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 566.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 626.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 497.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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