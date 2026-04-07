Caribou Biosciences’ (CRBU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 361.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRBU. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised Caribou Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

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Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $188.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.46. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.54.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 78.40% and a negative net margin of 1,327.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,388,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 491,326 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $45,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caribou Biosciences

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Caribou Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that leverages its proprietary CRISPR-Cas gene-editing platform to develop transformative cell therapies and in vivo treatments for a range of cancers and genetic diseases. The company’s core technology enables precise modification of cellular genomes, allowing the design of engineered T-cell and NK-cell therapies aimed at improving safety, efficacy and persistence in patients with hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Alongside its oncology portfolio, Caribou is advancing in vivo editing programs targeting monogenic disorders, with initiatives in areas such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and familial amyloidosis.

Established in 2011 and headquartered in Berkeley, California, Caribou Biosciences was co-founded by Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna, one of the pioneers of CRISPR gene-editing technology.

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