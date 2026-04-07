Dynacor Group Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Dynacor Group Price Performance

Dynacor Group stock opened at C$6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$254.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.40. Dynacor Group has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$7.08.

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Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$183.43 million during the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group is an industrial ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru.

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