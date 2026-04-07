PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Receives Sell Rating from Seaport Research Partners

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Seaport Research Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $155.00. Seaport Research Partners’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PHM. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $149.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.71.

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PulteGroup Stock Up 2.1%

Insiders Place Their Bets

PHM opened at $119.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. PulteGroup has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $144.49.

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 111,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $14,891,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 659,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,266,213.12. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 14,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $1,919,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,352.53. This represents a 16.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 149,952 shares of company stock valued at $20,162,165 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 281.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

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PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

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