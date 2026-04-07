Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New $8.03 Million Investment in ASGN Incorporated $ASGN

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 169,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,030,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 761.9% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

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ASGN Stock Performance

ASGN stock opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.89. ASGN Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.05 million. ASGN had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. ASGN has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.020 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASGN from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on ASGN in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $54.71.

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ASGN Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) is a leading provider of specialized staffing and professional services, delivering tailored solutions across information technology, digital transformation, engineering and scientific disciplines. Through its diversified portfolio of brands, ASGN connects clients—ranging from life sciences and healthcare firms to technology enterprises and government agencies—with highly skilled consultants, project teams and permanent personnel. The company’s model emphasizes both temporary staffing and long-term consulting engagements to address complex talent and project needs.

ASGN’s service offerings are organized into two main business segments.

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