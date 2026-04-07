Portside Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balefire LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zoetis to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.91.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $118.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $113.29 and a one year high of $172.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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