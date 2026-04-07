Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Has $27.48 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 830,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 6.3% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $27,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFEM. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,586,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,948,000 after buying an additional 1,036,112 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,357,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,187,000 after purchasing an additional 907,511 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,904,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,078,000 after purchasing an additional 788,994 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,864,000. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 911,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,325,000 after purchasing an additional 521,577 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $38.14.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

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