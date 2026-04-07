30,871 Shares in Fidelity Yield Enhanced Equity ETF $FYEE Purchased by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Yield Enhanced Equity ETF (BATS:FYEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FYEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity Yield Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity Yield Enhanced Equity ETF by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Yield Enhanced Equity ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Fidelity Yield Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Fidelity Yield Enhanced Equity ETF by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares in the last quarter.

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Fidelity Yield Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Fidelity Yield Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.00. Fidelity Yield Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.49.

Fidelity Yield Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The Fidelity Yield Enhanced Equity ETF (FYEE) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the BATS exchange in the United States.

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