Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,051 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VT opened at $140.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.49. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $149.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

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