Brokerages Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Price Target at $39.21

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.7143.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on CarMax from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CarMax from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Zacks Research raised CarMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 111,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Midway Capital Research & Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Framtiden Holdings Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,866,000. Van Diest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,326,000.

Shares of KMX opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company’s inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax’s retail locations or browse the company’s online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

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