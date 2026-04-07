Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.4545.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Williams Trading raised Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Crocs from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on Crocs in a report on Friday, February 13th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CROX

Crocs Stock Up 6.4%

NASDAQ CROX opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average is $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Crocs has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $122.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -70.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $957.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.16 million. Crocs had a positive return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crocs will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,215,228.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,119,066.72. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 211,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Crocs by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Crocs by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 293,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 54,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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