Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $327.1176.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $222.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $279.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.51, for a total transaction of $1,226,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,365 shares in the company, valued at $116,909,971.15. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 11,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.82, for a total transaction of $2,741,522.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 49,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,370,344.50. This trade represents a 19.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,697 shares of company stock worth $27,475,242. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

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Ciena Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $434.57 on Tuesday. Ciena has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $459.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.87 and a 200-day moving average of $247.66.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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