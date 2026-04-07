TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Given “Neutral” Rating at Seaport Research Partners

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Seaport Research Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLD. Zacks Research lowered TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered TopBuild from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $485.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.78.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BLD

TopBuild Trading Up 1.1%

BLD opened at $360.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.78. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $559.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 9.65%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,594,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,499,500,000 after acquiring an additional 97,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,518,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,346,000 after acquiring an additional 630,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 872,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,349,000 after acquiring an additional 109,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 781,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.